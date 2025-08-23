403
Moscow says Ukraine should be investigated over ‘subversion’ in Africa
(MENAFN) Russia has accused Ukraine of supplying weapons, drones, and training to militants to carry out coordinated attacks in Africa’s Sahel region. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy UN representative, made the claims during a UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace, calling for an investigation into Kyiv’s actions.
Polyansky alleged that Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and other special services are engaged in subversive activities in Sahel nations and elsewhere in Africa. He criticized the UN Secretary-General’s recent report on Islamic State threats for ignoring Western interference, citing NATO-backed interventions like the 2011 uprising in Libya that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
The Russian envoy also accused France of exploiting terrorism to enforce neocolonial policies in Africa, asserting that Paris has supported rebel forces in the Sahel to maintain control over former colonies. Countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have expelled French forces and strengthened security cooperation with Russia, viewing Moscow as a more reliable partner.
