403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Reveals Date for 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
“It’s a tremendous honor to bring the global event, and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes, the best athletes in the world, to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” he said to reporters in the Oval Office, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“The Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff,” he continued.
The 2026 World Cup, which will be the first to feature an expanded roster of 48 teams, is set to be hosted across the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Eleven US cities will hold matches; however, Washington will not be among the hosts, making the draw the city’s primary event.
“It’s a tremendous honor to bring the global event, and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes, the best athletes in the world, to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” he said to reporters in the Oval Office, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“The Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff,” he continued.
The 2026 World Cup, which will be the first to feature an expanded roster of 48 teams, is set to be hosted across the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Eleven US cities will hold matches; however, Washington will not be among the hosts, making the draw the city’s primary event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment