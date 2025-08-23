Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reveals Date for 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

2025-08-23 06:21:41
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

“It’s a tremendous honor to bring the global event, and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes, the best athletes in the world, to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” he said to reporters in the Oval Office, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff,” he continued.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be the first to feature an expanded roster of 48 teams, is set to be hosted across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Eleven US cities will hold matches; however, Washington will not be among the hosts, making the draw the city’s primary event.

