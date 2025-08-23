Mayasabha: Rise Of Titans Makes History As First Telugu Show In Ormax Top 3

Mayasabha: Rise of Titans has quickly become a cultural talking point across India, securing the No. 3 spot on Ormax Media's weekly ranking of the most-watched streaming shows in the country for the week of August 11–17, 2025. With 2.8 million views to its credit, the Telugu-language drama has made history as the first show from the industry to enter the Top 3 since Ormax began tracking all-language digital content in May 2024.

The series, helmed jointly by directors Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, is a fictional epic that draws inspiration from real-life power struggles. At its heart lies the complex relationship between Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, and MS Rami Reddy, portrayed by Chaitanya Rao. Their evolution from close allies to fierce adversaries drives both the personal and political tension of the narrative.

Conceptualized by Deva Katta, the show has been produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under the banner of Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP. Its ensemble cast features acclaimed performers such as Divya Dutta, Saikumar, Nasser, Shatru, Ravindra Vijay, and Tanya Ravichandran, among others, adding depth and gravitas to the storytelling.

Sony LIV, the platform hosting the show, has marked this success as a landmark moment for Telugu entertainment. The streaming giant emphasized that Mayasabha: Rise of Titans not only underscores the creative power of regional industries but also firmly positions Telugu storytelling at the forefront of India's digital content landscape.