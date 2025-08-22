Back To School In UAE: Parents Shift Kids' Allowances From Cash To E-Money

Parents in the UAE are replacing coins and banknotes with tap and pay, giving their children allowances through e-money platforms instead of cash. They say it's a safer, more convenient, and practical way to teach kids about spending and saving in a digital age, providing a sense of security and reassurance.

With the spread of online payment methods, whether in stores or when ordering online, the digital option is always available. Cash payment still remains an option, but when the delivery person arrives, they may not have enough change, which can make the process frustrating.

Recommended For You Start school right with a dental visit that builds confidence and healthy smiles

Khalifa Yousif, a student in Dubai, told Khaleej Times that for a year, he used to receive his allowance in cash, half of which he would save to buy things he wanted, and the other half to spend on food orders, or join challenges with his friends where the loser had to order food for the winner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But when he saw that most of his friends had bank cards, he wanted one for himself.“Most delivery apps offer online payment , so I had to ask my father to pay for me and then give him the amount in cash. Sometimes the delivery driver would tell me he didn't have three dirhams or two dirhams in change, and I needed every dirham. It started to annoy me."

"Now I have a card that allows me to pay easily without worrying about small change, and if I lose a challenge to my friends, I can pay and send the order directly to their house," Khalifa added.

Because of the transfer history that these apps offer, parents can easily track their children's payments even through their mobile phones.

Easy ordering

Emirati mother, Alia Abdallah, explained that giving allowance electronically is a responsibility that both parents and children should fully understand. "Monitoring is necessary, and e-spending is easier to track than cash."

She said she could create an account and issue a card for her son linked to her bank account, and then set the amount she wanted to transfer. "I didn't think it would be that easy."

She explained that she could see all her son's payments, including the amount and where he paid. She can also freeze his account as a punishment.

"Online ordering became easier for them, especially when I'm out of the house. They can order and pay online without worrying about whether the delivery person has change."

Sometimes it's hard for children to get change, which makes cash - once a convenient option - no longer suitable, and it could even expose them to scams.

She also noted that children must be taught to control their spending because "the sound of the tapping click is satisfying and the ease of spending is tempting."

Tracking payments

"I've been using Botim for my kids for more than six months now," said Dubai resident Arfaz Iqbal.

"I first came across it and thought it was incredibly helpful. I can plan a budget for the children. If they're going shopping, I'll tell them, 'You have Dh100 or Dh200, and you have to spend within that budget.' This way, they start to understand how much money they have and how much they can spend."

He values the ability to track their spending. He receives messages or updates whenever they make a purchase, allowing him to monitor their activity without imposing restrictions. "It's better than cash because there's always a chance they could lose it. But this is always with them, it's on their phone, and they never leave home without it."