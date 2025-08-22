403
Badger, Amex Among Stocks At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.46. Badger announced its intention to file with the Toronto Stock Exchange a notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid. The Exchange has accepted the Notice providing for the purchase and cancellation by Badger of up to 2,910,453 common shares.
Amex Exploration Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.36. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.42. Sprott is expected to report for quarter end 2025-06-30
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $230.98. No news stories today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.09. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.85. No news stories today.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.61. No news stories today.
E Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.20. E Split announced that a distribution of 13 cents per share for August 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders of E Split Corp. on Sept. 15.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.55. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents. No news stories today.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07. No news stories today.
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents. No news stories today.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $151.70. Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Mike Rizvanovic as part of the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 4.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.16. No news stories today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.16. No news stories today.
