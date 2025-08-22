Gallery Hosts Event On Diaspora
Hirano began an artist residency in the first semester at Kaaysa Art Residency at Boiçucanga beach in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo state. In a conversation with ANBA in May, she revealed that she intended to explore how diasporas, especially Asian ones, have adapted to the tropics, particularly in Brazil.
In a statement, Diáspora Gallery says that the research is based on the concept of Orientalism, formulated by the Palestinian literary critic Edward Said (1935–2003), and“its reconfigurations in the Brazilian context.” During the presentation, Hirano will share some results from the ongoing investigation. The researcher has previously lived in India, Italy, and Egypt, where she studied and engaged with the art scene, including the Something Else exhibition in 2023 in Cairo, which she co-curated.
Orientes (en)Trópicos
Tuesday (26), at 7:00 PM
Diáspora Gallery
Avenida Rebouças, 2.915 – São Paulo, Brazil
The Orient in research on the coast of São Paulo
