Marut Drones Surveillance Drone 'Skyswift 56' Receives DGCA Type Certification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, August 22, 2025 – Marut Drones – India's first drone company with a dual certification for training and manufacturing has received DGCA type certification for its surveillance drone - the Skyswift 56. This small category quadcopter-class rotorcraft is designed to meet the dynamic needs of surveillance, high-precision mapping, and field training. Developed to support multiple payload configurations, including an FPV camera, a 24MP mapping camera with PPK support, a 4K surveillance camera, and thermal imaging capabilities, the Skyswift 56 stands out for operations that demand precision and discretion.
The measurable impact of this Skyswift 56 is significant for law enforcement agencies, with the potential to reduce emergency response times. Furthermore, it can cut operational costs while boosting the detection of illegal activities. Beyond its operational benefits, Marut's Skyswift56 fosters social and economic growth. By lowering crime rates and increasing community confidence, it can create a conducive environment for businesses and public events.
Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Co-Founder of Marut Drones said,“At a time when national security concerns are prompting deeper investments in tactical drone surveillance, Marut's Skyswift 56 emerges as a timely solution. Developed in house, Skyswift 56 is built to empower frontline personnel with silent, compact, and high-precision drone surveillance tools. Silent, thermal-equipped, and designed for low-visibility missions, it is purpose-built for covert reconnaissance, patrolling, law enforcement, and public safety missions. Its ultra-portable design allows the entire system to fit into a rugged backpack and be deployed in under 2 minutes-crucial for field operations and rapid response scenarios. Engineered for endurance and durability, it boasts weather-resistant, shock-absorbent construction and can achieve speeds up to 15 m/s, making it capable of covering large terrains efficiently.”
India\'s Drone market a vibrant sub-segment in the market is also set for staggering expansion, from USD 145 Million in 2024 to well over USD 630 Million by 2030, emphasizing India's increasing drone-based adoption of drone practices. highlighting the nation\'s speeding up of the use of drone-based farming practices.
India's drone economy valued at USD 150 Million presently faces an acute shortage of skilled drone pilots. With already over 1 lakh drones in operations, the number is expected to rise to 1 million by 2027. However, the lack of skilled pilots can slow down the momentum of India's UAV revolution. Marut's DGCA-certified Skyswift 56 aims to bridge the gap in drone pilot training, strengthening the next generation of drone pilots and making a significant contribution to India's potential to create over ₹6000 crore worth employment (conservative average of skilled pilots earning ₹50,000 – ₹80,000 per month). Marut\'s aim is to upskill individuals in operating drones simultaneously as the technology is making significant strides across industries such as real estate, agriculture, thermal imaging, entertainment, logistics, and healthcare.
With this certification, Marut Drones has reinforced its leadership in the indigenous drone manufacturing space, delivering field-ready drones, built to serve India's pressing surveillance, mapping, and training needs.
About MARUT DRONES:
Marut Drones is India\'s foremost drone technology manufacturer, focusing on drone-based solutions to address persistent societal challenges. Established in 2019 by three IIT Alumni, Marut Drones is committed to advancing agriculture and building the agricultural infrastructure of the next century to ensure a sufficient, diversified, and safe food supply.
