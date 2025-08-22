Huawei Set To Unveil New Wearables, Tablets, And Phones In Paris On September 19

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Huawei will host its“Ride the Wind” Innovative Product launch on September 19 in Paris, France. The event will see the unveiling of the brand-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 series, which provides cutting-edge fitness and health features, as well as the highly anticipated smartphone and tablet products. Since first entering the smart wearables market in 2015, Huawei has introduced a wide range of products that were well received by consumers worldwide. As of June 2025, the company had shipped over 200 million wearables. In the first quarter of 2025, Huawei wearable shipments increased year-on-year by 42.4%, placing the company first in the global wearables market. Over the past decade, Huawei has been driving innovation and redefining industry boundaries. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series packed the groundbreaking TruSense system, which made health monitoring more versatile and nimbler than ever. The series also featured dual-battery functionality to balance high-level performance with impressive battery life. The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series provided specialised diving, golf, and outdoor modes for daring adventurers. With more than 100 workout modes, stylish designs, and customisable features, Huawei raised the bar on wearable performance. Huawei tablets have captivated users as well, thanks to the pioneering PaperMatte Display and seamless productivity-boosting tools. The HUAWEI PaperMatte Display and M-Pencil have made digital reading and handwriting easier than ever, and apps like GoPaint and HUAWEI Notes have made digital creation accessible to a wider audience. Next month's event will also see the launch of a global GoPaint creative activity. Huawei aims to deepen its ties to young users with high-end, fashion-forward tech products that bridge digital and geographic barriers and cultivate new creative communities Huawei Consumer Business Group CBG:

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services.

Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world's top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.