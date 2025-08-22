KA Paul Moves Supreme Court To Halt Media Reporting On Nimisha Priya Case, Claims Execution Set For Aug 24-25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by evangelist Dr. K. A. Paul, founder of the Global Peace Initiative, seeking a temporary ban on media coverage of the Nimisha Priya case.

Paul has requested the court to halt reporting on the matter for three days, arguing that Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen is likely to be carried out on August 24 or 25. According to him, the plea was made at Nimisha Priya's own request. The apex court has issued a notice to the Attorney General and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Paul's Bold Claims and Campaign

K. A. Paul has repeatedly made headlines with his unusual moves in connection to the case. At one point, he publicly declared that Nimisha Priya would be released soon thanks to his intervention. More recently, he launched a fundraising drive claiming that money was needed to secure her freedom.

Paul even circulated a bank account-allegedly belonging to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)-and said he was seeking Rs 8.3 crore to pay“blood money.” However, the central government quickly refuted the claims, with the MEA confirming that the campaign was fake.

This revelation sparked questions about how Paul obtained the account details of the MEA's Pay and Accounts Officer in the first place.

Family Meets Paul, Blood Money Speculation

Adding to the drama, Priya's husband and daughter recently met Paul in Oman, where he shared videos of their interaction. At the same time, a Malayali businessman in Saudi Arabia claimed that the amount of“blood money” set for her release stood at $5.5 million.