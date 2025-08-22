Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. To Present At The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (CSE: TERA; OTCQB: TEBAF; FRA: UB10), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and focused on exploration of critical metals including antimony, silver, zinc and uranium today announced that Dr. Alex Miskovic, the President and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on August 28th, 2025.

DATE : August 28th

TIME: 12:30 pm EST

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 28th and September 3rd, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights



A strategic exploration portfolio of critical and energy metals in Europe and Canada;

World's 5th best antimony-silver intercept for 2024-25 announced in January 2025;

A 231 sq. mile portfolio of uranium claims around the Athabasca Basin, SK, Canada featuring up to 6.2 % U3O8 surface sample to be advanced in 2026; Phase III drill program in Bosnia aimed at proving the size of the Sb-Ag-Zn mineralization commenced in August, 2025.

About Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Catherine Cox

Corporate Secretary

(604) 999-4136

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...