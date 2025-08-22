Ukrainian Navy Destroys Russian Reconnaissance Drone Base At Khersones Airfield In Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook .

“Using the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy, a UAV base housing 'Forpost' (Mohajer-6) drones was destroyed at the Khersones airfield in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea,” the statement reads.

As noted, the strike damaged up to three Mohajer-6 drones and two Forpost drones, which the enemy had been using to monitor surface activity in the Black Sea.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 22, 2025, amount to approximately 1,074,320 troops, including 790 in the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo: unsplash