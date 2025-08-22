Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Navy Destroys Russian Reconnaissance Drone Base At Khersones Airfield In Sevastopol

Ukrainian Navy Destroys Russian Reconnaissance Drone Base At Khersones Airfield In Sevastopol


2025-08-22 08:09:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook .

“Using the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy, a UAV base housing 'Forpost' (Mohajer-6) drones was destroyed at the Khersones airfield in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea,” the statement reads.

As noted, the strike damaged up to three Mohajer-6 drones and two Forpost drones, which the enemy had been using to monitor surface activity in the Black Sea.



 Read also: UAV Forces strike Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia again

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 22, 2025, amount to approximately 1,074,320 troops, including 790 in the past 24 hours.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109963236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search