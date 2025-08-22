Right Hand Technology Group Launches Rightsentrytm Advantage For Smbs: Cybersecurity‐First IT, Compliance & Coaching

Know - RightSentry Guardian

New tiered suite-Core, Shield, Comply, Vanguard, Coach-runs on the RightSentry ProtocolTM; RightSentry SnapshotTM gives leaders fast, executive‐level clarity.

- Jason Vanzin, CEO and Founder of RHTG

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Right Hand Technology Group today introduced RightSentryTM Advantage, a tiered service suite that brings cybersecurity first IT, compliance leadership, and coaching together under one disciplined framework. Each tier follows the RightSentry ProtocolTM, a continuous five step loop-Assess, Plan, Execute, Audit, Optimize-that raises security maturity and resilience.

The RightSentryTM lineup includes five offerings to meet organizations where they are:

.RightSentry CoreTM – foundational IT and essential cybersecurity for growing teams.

.RightSentry ShieldTM – advanced protection with proactive defenses and monitoring.

.RightSentry ComplyTM – audit ready governance, vCISO oversight, and documentation for regulated industries (e.g., CMMC, HIPAA, PCI).

.RightSentry VanguardTM – co managed cybersecurity leadership that elevates internal IT without disruption.

.RightSentry CoachTM – expert led coaching to self implement best practices using the RightSentry ProtocolTM.

“Businesses don't need more tools-they need a repeatable system that keeps security aligned with the business,” said the Right Hand Technology Group leadership team.“RightSentry Advantage gives leaders clear roadmaps, measurable progress, and confidence that security, compliance, and IT are working in lockstep.”

To help organizations get fast clarity, Right Hand Technology Group is also introducing the RightSentry Snapshot TM-a high value, executive level briefing that includes targeted technical scans, a compliance aligned gap review (NIST CSF or CMMC 2.0), a plain English verbal summary, and prioritized recommendations. The Snapshot fee is credited toward the first month of any RightSentry plan, and backed by a no risk satisfaction guarantee.

The brand's cybersecurity guardian, KnoxTM, will guide customers through the tiers and Protocol as part of the launch campaign. Knox embodies vigilance and strategic leadership-reinforcing that cybersecurity isn't a checklist; it's an ongoing discipline.

Learn more (live Aug 22): RightSentry Advantage, tier comparison, RightSentry Snapshot, and Meet Knox at Right Hand Technology Group.

About Right Hand Technology Group

Right Hand Technology Group is a cybersecurity first managed service provider that helps small and mid sized organizations reduce risk, meet compliance, and align IT with business goals through disciplined process and leadership.

Jason Vanzin

Right Hand Technology Group Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.