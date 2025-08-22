Brushless DC Motor Market Worth $20.68 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Brushless DC Motor Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 14.02 billion in 2025 to USD 20.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Energy-efficient, compact, and low-maintenance motor solutions are fuelling the demand for brushless DC motors. They are used in consumer electronics to promote silent, accurate functionality; in the case of automobiles, they extend to EV stewardship and power systems. They are used in manufacturing to execute automation and robotics and are also applied to medical devices in which reliability and precision are desired. They are used in other industries, including aerospace and HVAC, because of their durability and high performance.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on ' Brushless DC Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Download PDF Brochure:

By speed segment, the 2,000–10,000 RPM segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

It is estimated that the 2,000–10,000 RPM speed band will record the highest CAGR in the Brushless DC Motor Market because it applies to approximately ten different industries with high demand in the market. This range of motors has a trade-off between torque, efficiency, and size, and so can be applied in automotive systems (including electric vehicles), industrial automation, robotics, and consumer appliances. Also, the growth in motor control technologies and the increasing need to have high-speed precision-based equipment enhance usage further. Due to the growing automation and energy-efficient trends in industries, motors under this range of RPM are preferred due to the range of performances they can be applied to, giving them a high growth level throughout the forecasted period.

By end use application, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Brushless DC Motor Market.

The end use application segment has been further sub-segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to secure the largest market share due to its numerous applications in the day-to-day functions of commonly used devices like smartphones, computers, air conditioners, and home appliances. BLDC motors can be highly efficient, compact, low-noise, and have a good operational lifetime, thus being suitable in applications where it is important to have electronics with controlled precision and repeatability in motion. The unceasing miniaturization progress and the boom of the smart devices and the Internet of Things goods have added to the demand. The high volume of consumer electronic products and the rapid pace of new product development in this industry provide a steady and steadily expanding market for BLDC motors, and this fact makes it the largest-scale cream in this industry.

Europe is estimated to be the third-fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the third fastest growing region in the Brushless DC Motor Market because it places much emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and rigid environmental demands. The increasing electric vehicle (EV) market in the region, growth in industrial automation, and renewable energy systems are some of the factors that drive the demand for efficient motor technologies such as BLDC motors. Also, the medical device and consumer electronics industries have been well developed in Europe and contribute to the market expansion. Nevertheless, the manufacturing growth rate and manufacturing cost are greater in the Asia Pacific and North America, which slightly reduces the growth rate, and makes the European region the third rapidly developed one, despite its vast number of influential technological and regulatory benefits.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Brushless DC Motor Market are Ametek, Inc. (US), Allient, Inc. (US,0 NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China), and MinebeaMitsumi Group (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages:

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

AMETEK, Inc. (US) is a large-scale manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments. The company offers brushless DC motors through the Precision Motion Control subsegment, which comes under its Electromechanical business segment. The Precision Motor Control subsegment of the company consists of 3 independent business units-Dunkermotoren, Bison, Haydon Kerk, and Pittman Motors. AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions and Bison Gear & Engineering combined in 2023 to form a new business of AMETEK, called Bison. AMETEK. Inc. has expanded its business operations across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has operations, sales, service, and support locations in 31 countries. EMG has operating facilities in the US, UK, China, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Serbia, Czechia, Malaysia, and Taiwan. EIG also shares operating facilities with EMG in China, Serbia, and Mexico.

Allient, Inc. (US)

Allient, Inc. (US) was rebranded in 2023. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. changed to Allient Inc., which is short for Allied Nexus Technologies. Allient, Inc. is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that caters to industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semiconductor, transportation, agriculture, construction, and facility infrastructure. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in New York, Mexico, Colorado, Washington, California, China, New Zealand, Ohio, Texas, The Netherlands, Alabama, Wisconsin, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, California, Czech Republic, Michigan, Portugal, Sweden, and Oklahoma.

For more information, Inquire Now !

Related Reports:

Electric Motors Market

Permanent Magnet Motor Market

Get access to the latest updates on Brushless DC Motor Companies and Brushless DC Motor Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED