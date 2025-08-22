Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lighting Innovation Summit Set To Illuminate Abu Dhabi On 10Th September 2025

2025-08-22 06:30:26
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Lighting Innovation Summit 2025 to Illuminate Abu Dhabi on 10 September


Global leaders in lighting design, architecture, and energy convene to shape the future of light in the built environment

Worldlink Conferences is delighted to announce the Lighting Innovation Summit , taking place on 10 September 2025 at Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi .

This premier event will gather leading voices from across lighting design, architecture, engineering, and energy to explore how lighting is redefining the built environment. With a focus on human-centric design, sustainability, and smart city innovation , the summit provides a platform for knowledge sharing, business networking, and future-ready solutions.

Official Speaker Lineup

The Lighting Innovation Summit will feature an outstanding roster of thought leaders, including:
  • Thomas Baenziger , CEO – EE-Consulting
  • Gregory LEFEBVRE, General Manager Middle East – Signify
  • Shawkat Jaghoub, Managing Partner – Guttman/Spectrum Lighting Technology
  • John Higgins, Alliance Partner – Spectrum Lighting Technology
  • Ala Hason , Principal– HKS
  • Nonita Sabin , Associate Director – neolight global
  • Erin Denkovska, Senior Associate – Delta Lighting Design
  • Rijo Abraham , Project Development Manager – TAQA Energy Services
  • Ratna Kumari , Senior Associate – CD + M Lighting Design Group
  • Regina Santos , Founder, Design Director – Light Fusion
  • Dipali Shirsat , Founder, Lighting Designer – The Visual Poetry
  • Maria Dautant , Senior Associate – HLB Lighting Design
  • Izzeddin Hasan , Chief MEP Engineer – MERED
  • Sky Bembury, Associate Principal – Optimum Lighting Design
  • Mohannad Alsalkhadi, Lighting Designer
  • Rodrigo Roveratti, Design Director – La Cruz Lighting
  • Axel Magos, Lighting Designer – WSP

A Platform for Innovation

The Lighting Innovation Summit is a dedicated forum highlighting the transformative power of lighting - from creating wellness-driven spaces to enabling immersive design experiences and powering smart cities. Attendees will benefit from:
  • Expert insights and strategies from global leaders
  • Case studies on innovative lighting projects
  • Discussions on sustainability and energy efficiency
  • Networking opportunities with designers, architects, engineers, and technology providers

Event Details

Date: 10 September 2025
Venue: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Register Now: #Registration

