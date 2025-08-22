Lighting Innovation Summit Set To Illuminate Abu Dhabi On 10Th September 2025

Worldlink Conferences is delighted to announce the, taking place on

This premier event will gather leading voices from across lighting design, architecture, engineering, and energy to explore how lighting is redefining the built environment. With a focus on, the summit provides a platform for knowledge sharing, business networking, and future-ready solutions.



Thomas Baenziger , CEO – EE-Consulting

Gregory LEFEBVRE, General Manager Middle East – Signify

Shawkat Jaghoub, Managing Partner – Guttman/Spectrum Lighting Technology

John Higgins, Alliance Partner – Spectrum Lighting Technology

Ala Hason , Principal– HKS

Nonita Sabin , Associate Director – neolight global

Erin Denkovska, Senior Associate – Delta Lighting Design

Rijo Abraham , Project Development Manager – TAQA Energy Services

Ratna Kumari , Senior Associate – CD + M Lighting Design Group

Regina Santos , Founder, Design Director – Light Fusion

Dipali Shirsat , Founder, Lighting Designer – The Visual Poetry

Maria Dautant , Senior Associate – HLB Lighting Design

Izzeddin Hasan , Chief MEP Engineer – MERED

Sky Bembury, Associate Principal – Optimum Lighting Design

Mohannad Alsalkhadi, Lighting Designer

Rodrigo Roveratti, Design Director – La Cruz Lighting Axel Magos, Lighting Designer – WSP

The Lighting Innovation Summit will feature an outstanding roster of thought leaders, including:



Expert insights and strategies from global leaders

Case studies on innovative lighting projects

Discussions on sustainability and energy efficiency Networking opportunities with designers, architects, engineers, and technology providers

The Lighting Innovation Summit is a dedicated forum highlighting- from creating wellness-driven spaces to enabling immersive design experiences and powering smart cities. Attendees will benefit from:

10 September 2025Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates#Registration