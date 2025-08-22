403
Lighting Innovation Summit Set To Illuminate Abu Dhabi On 10Th September 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Lighting Innovation Summit 2025 to Illuminate Abu Dhabi on 10 September
Global leaders in lighting design, architecture, and energy convene to shape the future of light in the built environment Worldlink Conferences is delighted to announce the Lighting Innovation Summit , taking place on 10 September 2025 at Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi . This premier event will gather leading voices from across lighting design, architecture, engineering, and energy to explore how lighting is redefining the built environment. With a focus on human-centric design, sustainability, and smart city innovation , the summit provides a platform for knowledge sharing, business networking, and future-ready solutions. Official Speaker Lineup The Lighting Innovation Summit will feature an outstanding roster of thought leaders, including:
Venue: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Register Now: #Registration
-
Thomas Baenziger , CEO – EE-Consulting
Gregory LEFEBVRE, General Manager Middle East – Signify
Shawkat Jaghoub, Managing Partner – Guttman/Spectrum Lighting Technology
John Higgins, Alliance Partner – Spectrum Lighting Technology
Ala Hason , Principal– HKS
Nonita Sabin , Associate Director – neolight global
Erin Denkovska, Senior Associate – Delta Lighting Design
Rijo Abraham , Project Development Manager – TAQA Energy Services
Ratna Kumari , Senior Associate – CD + M Lighting Design Group
Regina Santos , Founder, Design Director – Light Fusion
Dipali Shirsat , Founder, Lighting Designer – The Visual Poetry
Maria Dautant , Senior Associate – HLB Lighting Design
Izzeddin Hasan , Chief MEP Engineer – MERED
Sky Bembury, Associate Principal – Optimum Lighting Design
Mohannad Alsalkhadi, Lighting Designer
Rodrigo Roveratti, Design Director – La Cruz Lighting
Axel Magos, Lighting Designer – WSP
-
Expert insights and strategies from global leaders
Case studies on innovative lighting projects
Discussions on sustainability and energy efficiency
Networking opportunities with designers, architects, engineers, and technology providers
