Congress Govt Made Karnataka Number 1 In Corruption: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has lashed out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka, saying it has made the state number one in corruption in the entire country.

He made the statement while speaking to the media persons in Delhi on Friday.

Reacting to the allegations of the state contractors' association that "commission raj" has "increased" under Congress rule in Karnataka, Union Minister Joshi said that the association has exposed the true state of affairs within the government.

"The Excise Department is the backbone of Karnataka's economy. But now, bribe rates have been fixed for everything within the department. Officials are allegedly collecting weekly payments every month, which Joshi described as a tragedy for the state," he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress-led government has ruined the state's economic stability.

He said that the Congress, which came to power by announcing unscientific guarantee schemes and boasting of being anti-corruption, is now ruling in exactly the opposite manner.

"It has emptied the state treasury and brought development to zero," Pralhad Joshi said.

The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress government has doubled the prices of essential commodities, making people's lives miserable.

"Traders are being harassed for bribes by officials, there is zero development, and people have been given only false promises. This is the true face of Congress rule," he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka State Contractors' Association President S R Manjunath alleged that the Congress-led state government is "more corrupt" than its predecessor, accusing ministers of favouring select contractors.

Speaking at a convention organised by the Malenadu Contractors' Association, he charged state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh with floating tenders that benefit a few close contractors while sidelining others.

Manjunath said projects meant for Shivamogga are tendered in Bengaluru.

He further charged that the government has to pay Rs 32,000 crore across nine departments for contractors.