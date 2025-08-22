Congress Govt Made Karnataka Number 1 In Corruption: Pralhad Joshi
He made the statement while speaking to the media persons in Delhi on Friday.
Reacting to the allegations of the state contractors' association that "commission raj" has "increased" under Congress rule in Karnataka, Union Minister Joshi said that the association has exposed the true state of affairs within the government.
"The Excise Department is the backbone of Karnataka's economy. But now, bribe rates have been fixed for everything within the department. Officials are allegedly collecting weekly payments every month, which Joshi described as a tragedy for the state," he said.
The Union Minister alleged that the Congress-led government has ruined the state's economic stability.
He said that the Congress, which came to power by announcing unscientific guarantee schemes and boasting of being anti-corruption, is now ruling in exactly the opposite manner.
"It has emptied the state treasury and brought development to zero," Pralhad Joshi said.
The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress government has doubled the prices of essential commodities, making people's lives miserable.
"Traders are being harassed for bribes by officials, there is zero development, and people have been given only false promises. This is the true face of Congress rule," he said.
On Wednesday, Karnataka State Contractors' Association President S R Manjunath alleged that the Congress-led state government is "more corrupt" than its predecessor, accusing ministers of favouring select contractors.
Speaking at a convention organised by the Malenadu Contractors' Association, he charged state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh with floating tenders that benefit a few close contractors while sidelining others.
Manjunath said projects meant for Shivamogga are tendered in Bengaluru.
He further charged that the government has to pay Rs 32,000 crore across nine departments for contractors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment