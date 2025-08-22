Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Marksman Wealth Management

San Antonio-based Firm to Drive Growth Through Sanctuary's Partnered Independence Model

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes Marksman Wealth Management, LLC (Marksman) to its growing network of Partner Firms.

The San Antonio, Texas-based firm was founded by President and Senior Wealth Advisor Joseph Schuetze . Most recently, he was affiliated with PAX Financial Group of San Antonio, Texas – a firm he co-founded. Joining Schuetze is Wealth Associate Stephen Mendoza .

"Joseph's approach and practice are perfectly suited to thrive within our partnered independent model," said Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth. "With nearly two decades working in this industry, supporting his clients and the growth of his former firm, he felt the time was right to set out on his own. With the support of Sanctuary, Joseph will be able to utilize our customized tools, services and solutions to help achieve his goals as a business owner."

Marksman provides holistic financial services support to its multi-generational client base, focusing on precise financial planning, diversified investment management and a client-focused experience built on trust and sincerity.

"As I considered how best to provide my clients with truly independent advice and support, Sanctuary stood apart from other firms in the industry," said Schuetze. "The team's dedication to identifying the best technology, alternatives and strategies was unmatched in my search for a new partner, and I know that Sanctuary's leadership and staff will make the process of building my own independent practice easier."

Over the past 12 months, Sanctuary has welcomed 16 new partner firms representing over $10 billion in client assets. The Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states, with over $50 billion in assets on platform.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, added, "Sanctuary's mission is to support independent wealth management firm owners as they navigate our industry's changing landscape by providing growing advisors with best-in-class solutions and support, as well as flexibility and control of their business. Joseph has a proven record of success, and I look forward to working with him as he continues to expand his firm."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA, delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships, and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states nationwide, with approximately $50 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

