23 Chip Design Projects Sanctioned Under DLI Scheme: Centre
As per the Ministry, these projects, led by domestic startups and MSMEs, are receiving support to develop indigenous chips and System-on-chip (SOC) solutions for areas such as surveillance cameras, energy meters, microprocessor IPs, and networking applications.
A total of 72 companies have gained access to the industry-standard Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools for their chip design projects, the statement said.
Amongst these, Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor company, announced its upcoming portfolio of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed to accelerate India's semiconductor self-reliance and drive global innovation.
Founded in 2017, Vervesemi is among the first Indian companies to export semiconductor intellectual property (IPs) globally, with its proprietary machine learning-powered analogue chain IPs embedded in products of leading international manufacturers.
Amongst the first cohort of the companies approved under the government's DLI Scheme and also approved under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, Vervesemi is committed to developing designed-in-India chips that strengthen self-sustenance and foster innovation, the ministry stated.
Vervesemi's ICs are powered by embedded machine learning, enabling self-healing systems, fail-safe reliability, and improved fabrication yields. This breakthrough extends performance, power efficiency, and precision beyond traditional boundaries, making Vervesemi chips smarter, safer, and more efficient.
"These innovations mark a turning point for India's semiconductor ecosystem," Vervesemi Founder & CEO Rakesh Malik said.
"By building high-performance, Made-in-India ICs for strategic and consumer markets, we are not only driving import substitution but also showcasing India's capability to lead on the global semiconductor stage," he added.
"India's ambition to become a world leader in semiconductor design, envisioning a future where every device in the world has a design-in-India chip," MeitY Group Coordinator, R&D, Sunita Verma said.
