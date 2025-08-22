Mineral Resources Sector Continues To Be Backbone Of Bulgaria's Economy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The mineral resources sector remains one of Bulgaria's key suppliers to strategic industries such as energy, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and chemicals, Trend reports.

The sector in question is a pivotal export-driven domain, constituting 12 percent of the national export portfolio, as articulated by Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Nevena Lazarova during the National Celebration of Miners' Day-a significant milestone for Bulgaria's mining sector.



Lazarova underscored the criticality of the sector within the national economic framework, highlighting that mining constitutes approximately 5 percent of GDP and generates employment for over 20,000 individuals.



She articulated her appreciation to the Bulgarian Chamber of Mining and Geology for its synergistic collaboration, underscoring that the Ministry of Economy and Industry will persist in its efforts to establish a robust and foreseeable regulatory environment that fosters competitiveness and sustainable development.



The Deputy Minister further emphasized the imminent evolution of the National Industrial Strategy 2025–2030, which will prioritize technological innovation, digital transformation, resource optimization, and the mitigation of carbon emissions.



She articulated that the strategic framework is comprehensively synchronized with the EU Green Deal, thereby catalyzing novel avenues for capital infusion and pioneering industrial initiatives.



“Through synergistic collaboration, we can position Bulgaria as a frontrunner in sustainable mineral extraction within the European context,” Lazarova articulated.

As part of the event, she presented the Award for Innovation in the Mining Industry, which recognizes the most significant innovative project implemented by a Bulgarian mining enterprise. This year's award went to“Kaolin” EAD for its project“Innovative Approach to Processing Quartz Sands.”

The celebration brought together representatives from business, institutions, and academia to pay tribute to miners and all those working in the mineral resources sector.