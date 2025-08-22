Latvia Rolls Out Red Carpet For NATO-Run Drone Warfare Drills
“These exercises show our soldiers training shoulder to shoulder with allies to strengthen readiness and cooperation in protecting our state border against threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles,” Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said.
During the decadal span, approximately 470 stakeholders from
Latvia and various NATO affiliates-including Sweden and Germany-are
evaluating their operational capacity to engage with
intelligence-gathering and assault unmanned aerial vehicles.
Operational scenarios encompass simulated engagements to enhance
comprehension of unmanned aerial vehicle functionalities,
electromagnetic interference, and ancillary defense mechanisms.
Stakeholders from multiple EU member states are in attendance, with their initiatives undergoing evaluation by defense experts.
To optimize both defensive and offensive unmanned aerial systems capabilities, the exercises incorporate a diverse array of aerial platforms and counter-UAS technologies, including advanced radar systems, multi-spectral sensors, imaging devices, and various ancillary tools.
Organizers emphasize that“Baltic Trust 25” serves as a pivotal showcase of NATO's and Latvia's unified dedication to robust, synergistic counter-drone defense capabilities. Unmanned aerial systems have revolutionized operational paradigms and tactical frameworks, providing enhanced defense mechanisms and avenues for commercial enterprises, academic inquiry, and the broader defense sector.
