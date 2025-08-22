South Africa Take Cautious Approach As Bavuma Rested For Second ODI Vs Australia
In a statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) explained that there were no serious concerns or long-term issues regarding the top-order batter.
"This decision is part of his (Bavuma's) workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June," the statement from CSA said.
"Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match."
This precautionary approach, after only one match following his return to action, that too without any discomfort, looks a bit strange. It was expected that South Africa would be a bit cautious in managing the workload of Bavuma, as the diminutive batsman has become a vital cog in the works for the Proteas with his superb batting and exceptional leadership.
On Friday, the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI with Tony de Zorzi replacing Bavuma in the Proteas line-up. Senuran Muthusamy also comes in for Prenelan Subrayen, reported for suspected bowling action after the first match, as South Africa's second change to their playing XI.
Bavuma was in splendid form in the ODI series opener, amassing a well-composed 65 off 74 deliveries as the Proteas raced to 296/8 from 50 overs and set up a 98-run win eventually, thanks to Keshav Maharaj's maiden five-for (5-33).
It has to be seen whether Bavuma is brought back for the third and final ODI of the season. If not, Bavuma, who sat out the preceding three-match T20I series, would have travelled all the way to Australia to play just one match.
