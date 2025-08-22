UAE Unveils New Aerodrome Crisis Management Rules

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has unveiled a new Civil Aviation Regulation aimed at revolutionising aerodrome crisis management. The regulation sets a robust framework to strengthen the nation's airport readiness in handling emergencies, aiming to improve overall safety, response efficiency, and recovery strategies in the face of crises.

The new rules come as a response to growing demands for enhanced operational resilience at airports, which are essential hubs in global transport and commerce. With air traffic increasing steadily, the regulation focuses on both proactive measures for risk management and the efficient handling of unforeseen disruptions.

According to the GCAA, the new CAR focuses on three core areas: preparedness, response, and recovery. These areas are designed to ensure that airports can effectively manage crisis situations, be it natural disasters, technical failures, or unexpected large-scale incidents. By implementing a coordinated, multi-departmental approach, airports will be better equipped to minimise operational interruptions and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.

The regulation outlines specific operational requirements, including the establishment of Crisis Management Teams at each aerodrome. These teams, which will be made up of senior airport and aviation management, are tasked with overseeing crisis response procedures and ensuring that all airport operations adhere to the established standards. The CAR also mandates the development of detailed emergency response plans that can be activated in real-time during crises, integrating airport emergency services, air traffic control, and external agencies.

The GCAA has stipulated that aerodromes must conduct regular crisis simulation exercises to assess their preparedness and response mechanisms. These drills will be evaluated by the GCAA, ensuring that each airport meets the required standards for crisis management. The regulation also stresses continuous training for airport staff, highlighting the importance of equipping personnel with the necessary skills to handle high-pressure situations effectively.

The move aligns with international aviation safety standards, with the GCAA's regulation being designed to complement global best practices. The introduction of these measures comes in the wake of several high-profile airport disruptions globally, which have underscored the need for proactive crisis management at aerodromes worldwide. By adopting such a framework, the UAE is positioning itself as a leader in airport crisis preparedness within the region, ensuring its air travel hubs remain safe, efficient, and resilient.

The GCAA has indicated that the regulation will be implemented gradually, with all airports required to comply with the new standards within the coming months. As part of the transition, GCAA will work closely with airport operators to ensure smooth implementation and address any challenges faced by aerodromes.

Key players in the UAE aviation sector have expressed strong support for the regulation, acknowledging its potential to significantly enhance the safety and security of air transport. Industry experts have also highlighted that the regulation will foster collaboration between airport authorities, airlines, and other stakeholders, strengthening the overall aviation ecosystem.

The broader aviation community has also taken note of the UAE's progressive approach, with many looking to the country as a model for modernising aerodrome crisis management procedures. The introduction of the CAR aligns with the UAE's broader efforts to develop its aviation infrastructure, focusing not only on expanding airport capacity but also on improving the quality and resilience of services provided to travellers.

