Five New Lawyers Take Legal Oath Before Attorneys' Admission Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Attorneys' Admission Committee convened yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, at its permanent headquarters in the Ministry of Justice building, to review the items on its agenda.

Foremost among them was the swearing-in of five new lawyers before the committee and their registration in the list of practicing lawyers after completing their training period at the Legal and Judicial Studies Center of the Ministry of Justice and receiving practical training at Qatari law firms.

The committee also reviewed applications for registration of several professionals in the list of practicing lawyers, the re-registration of two lawyers, the approval of applications for new trainee lawyers, and the transfer of a lawyer's registration to the list of practicing lawyers before the Court of Appeal.

It also examined a number of procedural matters and regulatory controls related to the legal profession, including minutes of subcommittees, and appropriate decisions were taken accordingly.

During the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Committee Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi congratulated the new lawyers, affirming the committee's commitment to providing a suitable environment that enables new and practicing lawyers to carry out their noble duties in serving society and enhancing the legal and judicial system in the State of Qatar.