Delhi CM Gupta Returns To Public Eye For First Time Since Attack Heavy Security Deployed In Gandhi Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) For the first time since the shocking assault on her during a public grievance hearing, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stepped out to attend a scheduled program at Ashok Bazaar in Gandhi Nagar on Friday.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, Gandhi Nagar Market was placed under tight security. Several shops were ordered shut, and a heavy presence of Delhi Police and CRPF personnel was seen across the vicinity.

Checkpoints were set up around the area, and movement was being closely monitored. Locals described the atmosphere as“tense but orderly,” with several commuters diverted to alternate routes.

This marked Chief Minister Gupta's first public appearance following the attack at her Civil Lines residence on August 21 during a 'Jan Sunvai (public grievance hearing)', where she was allegedly slapped and assaulted by a man identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya.

In the aftermath of the incident, security at CM Gupta's official Civil Lines residence was significantly ramped up, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed for round-the-clock protection.

The attack sent shockwaves through the political spectrum, prompting visits from senior leaders including Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal, and Bansuri Swaraj, who met her to express solidarity and enquire about her well-being.

Meanwhile, the accused, Rajesh Bhai, was produced in court on Thursday and has been remanded to five days in police custody. He has been booked under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder (Section 109), obstruction of a public servant (Section 132), and impeding public duties (Section 221).

Adding a fresh twist to the case, a CCTV footage from August 19 has surfaced, showing Rajesh arriving at CM Gupta's private residence in Shalimar Bagh on a cycle rickshaw. In the video, he is seen moving in and out of the premises multiple times, reportedly conducting a recce.

Residence staff allegedly handed him a slip detailing the Chief Minister's Civil Lines address and 'Jan Sunvai' schedule, which may have aided the planning of the assault.