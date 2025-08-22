Two Govt Employees Terminated For Terror Links In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated the services of two government employees after investigations confirmed their involvement in terror activities. The action was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

As per an official order, one of the dismissed employees, Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a teacher appointed in 2003 and regularised in 2008, was working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was found involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from Pakistan through LoC routes in Kupwara. During investigation, a huge cache of arms including AK rifles and pistols was recovered. He is presently lodged at District Jail Kupwara.

The second employee, Siyad Ahmad Khan, appointed as an Assistant Stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department in 2004, was also linked with LeT. He was arrested in January 2024 while transporting arms in Keran, Kupwara. Police recovered an AK-47 from his possession, while his associate was caught with a pistol and ammunition. Investigators said he was actively coordinating with handlers across the LoC.

Authorities said both employees betrayed their oath of service and acted as conduits for terror operations.“Education and government service cannot be compromised by such elements.”

