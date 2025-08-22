Top 5 International TV Shows Everyone's Talking About Right Now

Global audiences today are spoiled for choice when it comes to television entertainment grueling thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are the top five international TV shows people are buzzing about right now.

Global audiences today are spoiled for choice when it comes to television entertainment: streaming OTT platforms bridge borders; international TV shows are no longer limited to their domestic airs but are instead cultural phenomena that invigorate conversations around the world. From grueling thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are the top five international TV shows people are buzzing about right now.

1. House of the Dragon

HBO's House of the Dragon, prequeling the iconic Game of Thrones, still reigns supreme in global talk. With an enthralling storyline about House Targaryen and eye-catching visuals, it has rejuvenated the fantasy craze. Fans are in for a treat with complicated politics, dragons, and scorching personalities, a recipe for becoming one of the most-watched shows on OTT by 2025.

2. Squid Game: Season 2

A cultural phenomenon by then, Netflix's Squid Game lit the internet on fire once again with its second season, with people clamoring for what was to happen next. This new season expands the concept of lethal survival games into deeper psychological themes, twists that shock, and stakes that are even higher. By doing so, it establishes South Korea as a heavyweight in the arena of international television storytelling.

3. The Night Agent

Combining espionage, suspense, and adrenaline-inducing action, this Netflix-titled fast-paced political thriller attracted a much wider audience. A lowly FBI agent caught in a vast conspiracy provides the backdrop for The Night Agent, trending across the charts from country to country. Its engrossing storylines and binge-watch episodes have won the immune systems of thriller fans.

4. Money Heist: Berlin

The spin-off Berlin keeps audiences glued to the screen after Money Heist received worldwide fame. This story centers on the flamboyant and cunning character Berlin, focusing on his heist before joining the Professor on his team. This show on OTT offers the same suspense, emotional drama, and stylish storytelling as the original series, thus having become a hot topic with international viewers.

5. Slow Horses

Gary Oldman stars in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, a British gem making an international splash. The espionage drama marries dark humor with gritty spycraft, centering on misfit intelligence agents exiled to "Slough House." The wittily written series, outstanding performances, and unique perspective on spy dramas have earned it a spot both critically and popularly.