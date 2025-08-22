Lalu Yadav Attacks PM Modi's Gaya Visit, Says Bihar Made Poor And Crime-Ridden

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, political sparring has intensified with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Gaya on Friday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav took to X, posting a message and a video. He said in Hindi (loosely translated),“Gaya is known for Pind Daan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gaya, he should perform Pind Daan of the double engine government, which refused to give special status to Bihar, depriving the poor and backward people of voting rights, controlling constitutional institutions, and making Bihar a poor and crime-ridden state.”

The remark comes at a time when the BJP is projecting PM Modi's visit as proof of its development push in Bihar, while the opposition is framing it as an election-driven spectacle.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, including the flagging off of the Gaya-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express and the inauguration of the six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge in Mokama.

The event will see the presence of several NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, underscoring the alliance's united front.

Projects to be launched include major infrastructure, connectivity, and welfare schemes aimed at boosting Bihar's development.

The visit is being seen through two sharply contrasting political lenses.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has dismissed PM Modi's frequent Bihar tours as“election stunts” aimed at wooing voters ahead of the polls.

The NDA, however, has branded the campaign as part of its ongoing“Vikas Yatra”, claiming that PM Modi's initiatives reflect a genuine commitment to Bihar's growth.

Political observers say PM Modi's repeated visits signal the BJP's determination to strengthen its electoral ground in Bihar and counter the opposition's aggressive campaign.

With the battle for Bihar heating up, development announcements and fiery political messaging are likely to go hand in hand in the coming months.