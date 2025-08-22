Trump Slams Biden For Blocking Ukraine Strikes On Russia
In his post on Truth Social, Trump compared the situation to a sports game.
"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader's country. It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defence, but is not allowed to play offence. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia," Trump wrote.
Trump declared that Biden, whom he called "crooked and grossly incompetent", had effectively not allowed Ukraine to attack, limiting it only to defence.
"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?"
The Biden administration did not allow Ukraine to use US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory until autumn 2024.
Trump recently said that his motivation to achieve peace in Ukraine comes from his desire to "get to heaven".
On Monday, after speaking with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump announced that he had begun preparations for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
