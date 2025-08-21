Dembele Can Hit New Heights This Year, Says PSG Boss Luis Enrique Khaleej Times

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique is convinced forward Ousmane Dembele can improve on his 2024–25 season, when he spearheaded PSG's treble win and emerged as one of the leading Ballon d'Or contenders.

The 28-year-old Dembele emerged from the shadow of former PSG star Kylian Mbappe last season and proved instrumental in their Champions League winning run and continued to impress in the Club World Cup, where PSG finished runners-up.

Dembele, who scored 35 goals and made 16 assists last season, kept PSG alive in last week's Uefa Super Cup, setting up Goncalo Ramos' 94th-minute equaliser before new goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier drew praise for his saves in their penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think this season is a big challenge for Ousmane. Last year was incredible, yet I am convinced that he can improve his performance, without a doubt," Luis Enrique said ahead of Friday's home game against Angers.

"You have to be very brave to say that (about Dembele), but I think he has got the level. He is a really important player for us. He has quality in attack and also in defence. I can see how happy he is; I hope this year will be even better."

Friday's game will be PSG's first at the Parc des Princes in three months and mark home debuts for Chevalier and defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The club will also present their five trophies (Ligue 1, French Cup, Champions League, French Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup) in front of the home crowd.

"It's very important for us to see our fans again and return to the Parc des Princes after 10 away matches. We've really missed the stadium and the fans. We know that the atmosphere always makes a difference," Luis Enrique said.

Asked whether ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine had caused any issues in the dressing room, with PSG's squad now featuring Russian second-choice goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi, Luis Enrique said football brought people together.

"Football is the best way to bring people together and create unity, not separation," he said. "Sports and people come before political or economic interest of politicians."