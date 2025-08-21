Decks Cleared For Indo-Pak Asia Cup After Govt Policy Nod

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) London- The Sports Ministry on Thursday declared that India and Pakistan will not have any bilateral sporting ties even on neutral venues as per an unprecedented new policy but the cricket team won't be stopped from playing the Asia Cup next month as it is a multi-lateral engagement.

The ministry unveiled the new policy with regard to India's international engagements with emphasis on Pakistan. A well-placed ministry source said the policy, which bars Indian athletes from travelling to Pakistan and likewise disallows neighbouring sportspersons from coming here for bilaterals, is effective immediately.

Asked if Indian teams will be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any multi-lateral competitions, the source said,“In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything.”

“Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in the lurch. After all, Pakistan is a country that has no hesitation in declaring that it is a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India,” he added.

In the detailed policy that has been uploaded on the ministry's official website, the government named Pakistan, which currently stands accused of being behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people leading to a military showdown between the arch-foes in May after India launched 'Operation Sindoor'.

“India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” states the ministry policy.

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” it added.

“India and Pakistan cannot play bilateral even if it is planned in America. No bilaterals,” asserted a ministry source.

However, multilateral engagements will not be affected and the Asia Cup-bound team will travel to the UAE next month for the eight-team tournament starting September 9, despite social media outrage.

“We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is a multilateral,” the ministry source said.

“For multilateral cricket, we will not come in the way unless the host is Pakistan,” he added.

Asked if the policy could be revised if the ties between the two countries improve, a ministry source said,“At this point, it looks unlikely.” The policy makes it clear that India, which is aspiring to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, will abide by the Olympic Charter and its philosophy of inclusivity to present itself as an amiable host of global events.

This is precisely the reason why the government agreed to grant visas to Pakistani hockey players for next month's Asia Cup in Bihar even though they refused to travel citing security concerns.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons.

“...Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the policy stated.

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” it added.

The ministry said that for office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.

“This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India,” it stated.