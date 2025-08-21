NATO Virtual Meeting For Ukrainian Security Guarantees Backfires
Prior to that meeting, Trump had promised the Russians that any deal would rule out Ukraine's NATO membership. Apparently the Russians read Trump's assurance to include no NATO peacekeepers. That was a mistake.
The administration did not consult with the Russians ahead of the NATO parlay.
The NATO-led meeting was intended to lay out military options to meet Ukraine's request for security guarantees. The discussion apparently considered different views on what a security guarantee would actually look like: Would it, for example, include troops. If so, how many? Where would they be based in Ukraine? And what role would they perform?
Stories are around that some countries – the British and French in one version, the British, Germans and Poles in another (unlikely option) – would actually put boots on the ground in Ukraine, although British sources insist that its troops would not be on the front line but“far back” from the action.
