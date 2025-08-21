6 Bodies Are Recovered From A Colorado Dairy. Authorities Suspect An Accident Involving Gas Exposure
The dead are all male and Hispanic, said Jolene Weiner, chief deputy coroner for Weld County. Their identities were being withheld pending notification of the families.
“We are investigating these deaths as the possible consequence of gas exposure in a confined space,” Weiner said. Autopsies are planned and investigators are looking into what kind of gases may have played a role in the deaths.
The dairy, Prospect Valley Dairy, is located along a rural road near Keenesburg, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver.
Crews entered a confined space at the dairy on Wednesday and recovered the bodies, the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said.
Weld County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Melissa Chesmore said her agency didn't find anything criminal in nature.
“It looks like an accident,” she said. She didn't elaborate on the nature of the emergency or say where exactly the bodies were found, referring questions to occupational safety regulators.
Chauntra Rideaux, a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson, said in an email that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating and more information would be available after it's complete.
Dairy Farmers of America said a“tragic accident” occurred at a member farm in Keenesburg that resulted in the deaths of six people.
"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased. At this early stage, we have no further details,” the cooperative of dairy farmers said in a statement.
County tax records say the property is owned by Prospect Valley Dairy LLC and list a Bakersfield, California, address for the owners. Phone messages left for a number at the California address were not immediately returned.
County records indicate the farm has a dairy milking parlor 32,500 square feet (3,000 square meters) in size. It also has two free stall barns, one built in 2017 that is more than 450,000 square feet (nearly 42,000 square meters) and another built last year that is more than 100,000 square feet (more than 9,000 square meters).
Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico and McAvoy reported from Honolulu. Associated Press Writer Corey Williams contributed from Detroit.
