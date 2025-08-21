Free Educational Videos For Caregivers Released By The End Brain Cancer Initiative

2025 Caregiver Event

The End Brain Cancer Initiative hosted its biannual Caregivers Self-Care and Tools online educational event. These videos are now available on our website.

- Dr. Courtney BurnettREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On August 1st, 2025, the End Brain Cancer Initiative hosted their bi-annual Caregivers Self-Care and Tools online educational event. Educational videos from this event are now available on the End Brain Cancer Initiative's website at .“This information is so needed to hear by the brain tumor community and helps to bridge their unmet needs, fears, and gaps in patient education,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative Founder and CEO.The free educational videos include a presentation from Keynote Speaker Dr. Courtney Burnett, an internal medicine physician living and working in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and author of the award-winning memoir“Difficult Gifts: A Physician's Journey to Heal Body and Mind.” At age 29, while studying medicine in Thailand, Courtney self-diagnosed her brain tumor, which turned out to be an incurable and rare form of brain cancer.“Thanks so much for hosting me on your event yesterday! What a wonderful, engaged group,” said Dr. Courtney Burnett about the online event. In her talk, Dr. Burnett shared her perspective on understanding a brain cancer diagnosis and how to access the best treatment options.Registration is now open for the next Caregivers Self-Care and Tools webinar, which will be hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative on Friday, November 7th at 11 AM Pacific Time. Those who want to register can do so for free at .Thank you to the presenting sponsor, Novocure and supporting sponsors, WHIM Social and Great Purpose Productions for making this free patient and caregiver disease educational event and the educational videos possible.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma, and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, nonsmall cell lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Visit for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services, and programs, please visit EndBrainCancerThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access, and improving the Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, ...

Dellann Elliott Mydland

End Brain Cancer Initiative

425-444-2215

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.