Bring Kids Back UA: Ukraine Returns Four Young People And Baby From Occupation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak shared the news on Telegram .

He wrote:“An 18-year-old girl spent her entire childhood and youth under occupation, constantly facing pressure and danger. Her source of strength throughout those years was her aunt in Kyiv, who waited for her niece in free Ukraine.”

“Another story involves a young couple with a baby. They lived without electricity, water, or safety. Eventually, they made the difficult decision to escape. The woman's brother left with them,” Yermak added, expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and all partners who helped make the rescue possible.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, two teenage girls who had been forced to attend Russian schools were also returned from occupied territories.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA