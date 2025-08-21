SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls Opens New Location At San Diego International Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Açaí Leader Expands Fresh, Better-For-You Dining Options for Travelers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego International Airport (SAN) and SSP America (SSP) announced today that SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, is opening its newest Açaí bowl and smoothie shop at SAN. Located in Terminal 2, Sunset Cove Food Court , the new SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls offers health-conscious travelers fresh, flavorful, and convenient options to enjoy before takeoff or upon arrival.

With airport dining continuing to evolve toward healthier, fresher offerings, SAN and its food and beverage partner SSP are committed to expanding nutritious and satisfying choices for passengers and airport employees alike.

SAMBAZON's vibrant quick-service concept is known for its abundant display of fresh fruit toppings like strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple - along with nutrient-rich nuts, seeds, granola, and coconut. As the world's first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON ensures quality and traceability“from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand” through its vertically integrated supply chain and eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil.

“We understand our customer has a lot of decisions to consider when traveling through SAN,” said Hampton Brown, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.“We strive to provide a wide range of dining options throughout our airport so there is something for every type of traveler. The addition of SAMBAZON, which has a flagship location in San Diego, will expand our grab n' go options plus offer a chance to try a local Southern California treat.”

This new San Diego location marks another milestone in SAMBAZON's rapid airport expansion, following openings at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orange County's John Wayne Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and Pensacola International Airport.

“We're excited to bring our products to the San Diego International Airport,” said Ryan Black, Co-Founder and CEO of SAMBAZON.“Our bowls, smoothies, and grab-and-go selections are perfect for travelers seeking something quick, healthy, and delicious - something that's often hard to find in airports.”

Operated by SSP, the SAMBAZON S AN menu includes:



Açaí Bowls topped with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, granola, and coconut

Smoothies made with Açaí and other fruit-focused blends Grab & Go items including energy drinks, bottled water, and fresh fruit cups



“It has been a pleasure collaborating with the San Diego International Airport and the SAMBAZON team to introduce a vibrant and lively concept to the picturesque Sunset Cove in Terminal 2,” expressed Scott Welding, Senior Vice President of Development at SSP America.“As a Southern California-based brand, SAMBAZON harmonizes seamlessly with the airport's vision. This partnership underscores our dedication to elevating the overall travel experience at SAN.”

SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls at San Diego International Airport is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a modern fast-food concept launched by SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON's organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON's two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring açaí quality and traceability“from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” Recognized in 2024 as one of the most,“Unforgettable Airport Meals Around the World” by Condé Nast Traveler, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls' menu offers a variety of handcrafted açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, hearty oatmeal bowls, traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and more. The company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick service locations. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

ABOUT SSP AMERICA

SSP America is a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafés, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. We operate in approximately 600 travel locations and manage more than 550 international, national, and local brands across our 2,600 units. The SSP America team is driven by a shared vision to bring authentic restaurant experiences to every airport in North America. Our employees have a passion for exceptional food served by people who believe in heartfelt hospitality. Our airport partners trust SSP America to deliver a world-class portfolio of brands with broad passenger appeal and lasting commercial viability. Our brand heroes trust us to bring a taste of place to their hometown airport.

Owned and operated by San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority), San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California. SAN contributes nearly $12 billion in economic activity for the region by connecting the world to San Diego and San Diego to the world. In November 2021, the Airport Authority began construction on the New T1 which includes the replacement of the current Terminal 1, improvements to the airfield, improved transportation connectivity to the airport, and a new administration building. The New T1's project budget is $3.8 billion and is estimated to create between 15,000 to 20,000 construction-related jobs. For more information about the New T1 please visit newt1.com. For more information about SAN please visit

