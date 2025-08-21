Pivot Bio, Soil And Water Outcomes Fund Partner To Expand Acres

Partnership makes use of Pivot Bio's nitrogen-fixing products an eligible practice under SWOF sustainability programs

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the most innovative agtech companies in the world, announced a strategic partnership with the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF). This collaboration will enable farmers in Indiana and Illinois to use Pivot Bio's proprietary gene-edited nitrogen-fixing technology, PROVEN® 40 and PROVEN® G3 corn products, while participating in one of sustainable agriculture's most farmer-friendly programs.

The partnership connects Pivot Bio's proven solutions with SWOF's extensive network of partners, including major food and agriculture companies seeking verified environmental outcomes in their supply chains. By incorporating Pivot Bio's products and reducing usage of synthetic fertilizer, SWOF participants can leverage a biologically fixed nitrogen source to achieve measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen runoff, while maintaining or improving yield performance.

"This partnership with SWOF represents a natural evolution of our sustainability program, N-OVATOR®, which is helping to transform nitrogen management in the U.S.," said Lori Reese, head of commercial sustainability at Pivot Bio. "Replacing a portion of synthetic nitrogen with Pivot's proprietary biological nitrogen in combination with other SWOF eligible practices, such as reduced tillage and cover cropping, will create unprecedented opportunities for our customers to maximize both environmental impact and economic returns."

The collaboration builds on the strong momentum Pivot Bio has built through its sustainability initiatives. Since 2022, Pivot Bio's N-OVATOR program has paid over $13 million to farmers for verified nitrogen replacement, with 1.4 million acres enrolled in the program in 2024 alone. SWOF's outcomes-based approach pays farmers an average of $33 per acre for implementing conservation practices. SWOF and Pivot Bio run separate, independent sustainability programs, and growers may participate in only one of these programs for the same acres in a given year.

Last year, farmers using Pivot Bio products typically reduced synthetic nitrogen use by 37+ pounds per acre while achieving a 16% improvement in nitrogen-use efficiency. By selecting SWOF enrollment, growers can unlock revenue streams, turning their environmental impact into measurable economic value.

"Our products already make nitrogen management more predictable and profitable for farmers. Now, through SWOF, they can be rewarded for the water quality improvements and emissions reductions," said Reese. "This partnership exemplifies how cutting-edge agricultural technology and outcomes-based conservation programs can work together to accelerate the transition to more sustainable farming systems."

SWOF's Adam Kiel added, "Fertilizer management is key to achieving emission reductions in agriculture. Providing more solutions to farmers will help achieve meaningful environmental outcomes at scale."

The partnership takes effect immediately. Pivot Bio products are now available to order for the 2026 season to optimize both agronomic performance and ecosystem service payments.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch.

About the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund

The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF) provides financial incentives to farmers for implementing on-farm conservation practices that yield positive environmental outcomes such as carbon sequestration and water quality improvement. SWOF provides new market opportunities and revenue streams for farmers through partnerships with public and private beneficiaries that purchase the environmental outcomes. SWOF has enrolled more than 1.7 million acres across 21 states since 2020. The SWOF is managed by AgOutcomes, a subsidiary of the Iowa Soybean Association.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc

