Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR To Invest In Turkish Petkim, Cutting Deficit, Boosting Exports

SOCAR To Invest In Turkish Petkim, Cutting Deficit, Boosting Exports


2025-08-21 03:12:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SOCAR is not new to Türkiye's economic landscape. Over the past decade and a half, its investments have already surpassed $18 billion, touching every critical sector from refining and logistics to petrochemicals. The acquisition of Petkim in 2008 was a historic step that symbolised Azerbaijan's commitment to Türkiye's industrial development. Today, Petkim is a cornerstone of Türkiye's petrochemical industry, producing 2 million metric tons annually and covering 11% of domestic demand. This contribution has already demonstrated the power of Azerbaijani capital working in harmony with Turkish industry.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN21082025000195011045ID1109960489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search