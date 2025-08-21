SOCAR To Invest In Turkish Petkim, Cutting Deficit, Boosting Exports
SOCAR is not new to Türkiye's economic landscape. Over the past decade and a half, its investments have already surpassed $18 billion, touching every critical sector from refining and logistics to petrochemicals. The acquisition of Petkim in 2008 was a historic step that symbolised Azerbaijan's commitment to Türkiye's industrial development. Today, Petkim is a cornerstone of Türkiye's petrochemical industry, producing 2 million metric tons annually and covering 11% of domestic demand. This contribution has already demonstrated the power of Azerbaijani capital working in harmony with Turkish industry.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment