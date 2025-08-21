Application Of Industrial-Grade Calcium Formate In The Construction Cement Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) Calcium formate manufacturer Aojin Chemical shares with you the applications of calcium formate in the construction cement industry. The calcium formate sold by Aojin Chemical has a high content of 98% and is packaged in 25kg/bag formate manufacturer Aojin Chemical shares its applications in the construction cement industry. Aojin Chemical sells calcium formate with a high 98% content, packaged in 25kg bags.

Calcium formate (Ca(HCOO)2), a highly effective organic early-strength agent, is used in the production of concrete and cement products due to its unique chemical properties. Its primary functions and applications are as follows:

1. Early Strength and Setting Acceleration

Calcium formate significantly accelerates cement hydration, particularly the hydration of tricalcium silicate (C3S) and tricalcium aluminate (C3A). This accelerates the formation and setting of hydration products (such as ettringite and calcium hydroxide), thereby improving the early strength of cement-based materials (strength can increase by 20%-50% within 1-7 days). This property makes it particularly suitable for low-temperature construction (such as winter pouring) or emergency repair projects, shortening the curing period and ensuring that concrete hardens normally in low-temperature environments, thus preventing freezing damage.

2. Improved Concrete Workability and Durability

In cement paste, calcium formate reduces bleeding and segregation, improving concrete homogeneity and density. Furthermore, its hydration products fill the pores of the cement paste, reducing porosity, indirectly enhancing the concrete's impermeability, frost resistance, and corrosion resistance, thereby extending the service life of cement products.











3. Suitable for a variety of cement product applications

In precast component production, such as precast panels and pipe piles, calcium formate accelerates mold turnover, shortens demolding time, and improves production efficiency.

Shotcrete: Used in spraying operations in tunnels, mines, and other projects, it rapidly sets and hardens, reducing rebound loss and improving construction efficiency.

Mortar and masonry materials: It improves the water retention and early strength of mortar, ensuring rapid progress in masonry and plastering processes.

4. Environmental and Compatibility Advantages

Calcium formate Price is non-toxic and non-irritating, and is compatible with cement, water-reducing agents, fly ash, and other admixtures. It does not cause problems such as alkali-aggregate reaction in concrete, meeting the needs of green building material development. Note: The calcium formate dosage must be strictly controlled (typically 1%-3% of the cement mass). Excessive addition may slow the concrete's later strength growth and even cause shrinkage cracks. Adjustments should be made based on factors such as the project environment and cement type.