Look: BLACKPINK's Lisa Becomes A Real-Life Labubu At London Concert

On Saturday night in London, the Deadline World Tour stage saw one of its most playful fashion moments yet: Lisa stepped out in a custom Labubu-inspired outfit, turning herself into the mischievous doll adored by fans around the world.

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the look was a bold head-to-toe pink ensemble featuring a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, and towering furry pink boots. Adding a cheeky twist, Lisa pinned a pink Labubu doll - customised by Marko Monroe - to her waist, and at one point playfully held a Labubu mask over her face.

Recommended For You Interfaith marriage, no-fault divorce: Why Abu Dhabi family court is popular globally

Lisa and the Labubu craze

Lisa's transformation wasn't just a one-off stage gimmick. The BLACKPINK star has been a longtime fan of Labubu, one of the most popular figures from Pop Mart's collectible toy line. In July, she was spotted carrying Louis Vuitton's rainbow“Nano Speedy” purse decorated with two Labubu charms, styled with a glittering Diesel dress.

Her obsession with Pop Mart collectibles isn't exactly a secret.“My close friends in Thailand showed me a bunch of stuff and as soon as I got them, I went crazy. I spent all my money,” Lisa told Vanity Fair last year.“I go to Pop Mart everywhere - New York, Miami, Paris. Kinda like finding treasure.”

Labubu was first imagined by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung for his children's book series The Monsters. In 2019, Lung partnered with Pop Mart to release the characters as collectable toys, usually sold in“blind boxes” that reveal random styles or colours. What started as a niche artist collaboration quickly spiraled into a global craze.

In the UAE earlier this year, Labubu mania reached fever pitch, spilling beyond toys into cakes, ice cream, chocolates, and everyday merchandise. With its spiky hair, wide eyes, and mischievous smile, Labubu has captured imaginations well beyond collectors' shelves.

Celebrities have also leaned into the Labubu trend. Dua Lipa sported Labubu bag charms in late 2024, while Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and even David Beckham have been spotted with the collectible character. But it's Lisa who has taken the fandom to the next level - becoming Labubu herself on stage.