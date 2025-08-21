Power Up To Dronebuster® Block 4 With Next-Generation Counter-Drone Performance
Keeping You Ahead: The Need for Next-Generation Solutions
Over the past decade, leading commercial drone manufacturers have rendered early-generation jammers less effective through the introduction of enhanced radio protocols, increased transmission power, and the adoption of multiband satellite navigation to outmaneuver conventional countermeasures. The new Dronebuster® lineup includes next-generation enhancements that directly counter these trends, maintaining effective range, power, and precision against modern threats.
Introducing the Next Generation of Dronebuster ®
Under the Power Up Program, eligible customers receive a discounted upgrade to the latest Dronebuster® 4 model that incorporates advanced capabilities to neutralize the most current threats:
-
Optimized for modern C2 and satellite navigation signals
Features an optional PNT Attack (Position, Navigation, and Timing) mode to counter drones on autonomous profiles
Built to handle frequency-agile, high-speed threats
Enhanced transmission power, wideband coverage, and support for jamming all modern GNSS satellite constellations (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou) across L1, L2, and L5 bands
Seamless pairing with DZYNE's industry-leading DTI (Detection, Tracking, and Identification) System
Eligibility and Trade-In Program
Owners of Dronebuster ® Block 3 systems qualify for the Power Up Program and are eligible for a 35% discount off MSRP when trading in Block 3 units before October 1, 2026. The Dronebuster Block 3 will have no further support after March 1, 2026.
Why It Matters
This is about keeping customers two steps ahead of the adversary. The Power Up Program brings Dronebuster ® systems in line with the latest counter-drone technologies – ensuring they are ready not just for today's drones, but for the next generation of aerial threats already emerging.
Get Powered Up
Customers can learn more about eligibility, trade-in support, and upgrade options by contacting DZYNE at [email protected]
About DZYNE Technologies
DZYNE Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures cost-disruptive defense systems at scale to defend, protect, and save lives. Specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS), and layered defense solutions, DZYNE delivers innovative, mission-focused technologies to military, national security, and civil customers worldwide – with speed, agility, and scalable production capability.
