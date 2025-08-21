Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Up To Dronebuster® Block 4 With Next-Generation Counter-Drone Performance

Keeping You Ahead: The Need for Next-Generation Solutions

Over the past decade, leading commercial drone manufacturers have rendered early-generation jammers less effective through the introduction of enhanced radio protocols, increased transmission power, and the adoption of multiband satellite navigation to outmaneuver conventional countermeasures. The new Dronebuster® lineup includes next-generation enhancements that directly counter these trends, maintaining effective range, power, and precision against modern threats.

Introducing the Next Generation of Dronebuster ®

Under the Power Up Program, eligible customers receive a discounted upgrade to the latest Dronebuster® 4 model that incorporates advanced capabilities to neutralize the most current threats:

  • Optimized for modern C2 and satellite navigation signals
  • Features an optional PNT Attack (Position, Navigation, and Timing) mode to counter drones on autonomous profiles
  • Built to handle frequency-agile, high-speed threats
  • Enhanced transmission power, wideband coverage, and support for jamming all modern GNSS satellite constellations (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou) across L1, L2, and L5 bands
  • Seamless pairing with DZYNE's industry-leading DTI (Detection, Tracking, and Identification) System

Eligibility and Trade-In Program

Owners of Dronebuster ® Block 3 systems qualify for the Power Up Program and are eligible for a 35% discount off MSRP when trading in Block 3 units before October 1, 2026. The Dronebuster Block 3 will have no further support after March 1, 2026.

Why It Matters

This is about keeping customers two steps ahead of the adversary. The Power Up Program brings Dronebuster ® systems in line with the latest counter-drone technologies – ensuring they are ready not just for today's drones, but for the next generation of aerial threats already emerging.

Get Powered Up

Customers can learn more about eligibility, trade-in support, and upgrade options by contacting DZYNE at [email protected]

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures cost-disruptive defense systems at scale to defend, protect, and save lives. Specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS), and layered defense solutions, DZYNE delivers innovative, mission-focused technologies to military, national security, and civil customers worldwide – with speed, agility, and scalable production capability.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE DZYNE Technologies

