Power Up To Dronebuster® Block 4 With Next-Generation Counter-Drone Performance

Keeping You Ahead: The Need for Next-Generation Solutions

Over the past decade, leading commercial drone manufacturers have rendered early-generation jammers less effective through the introduction of enhanced radio protocols, increased transmission power, and the adoption of multiband satellite navigation to outmaneuver conventional countermeasures. The new Dronebuster® lineup includes next-generation enhancements that directly counter these trends, maintaining effective range, power, and precision against modern threats.

Introducing the Next Generation of Dronebuster ®

Under the Power Up Program, eligible customers receive a discounted upgrade to the latest Dronebuster® 4 model that incorporates advanced capabilities to neutralize the most current threats:



Optimized for modern C2 and satellite navigation signals



Features an optional PNT Attack (Position, Navigation, and Timing) mode to counter drones on autonomous profiles



Built to handle frequency-agile, high-speed threats



Enhanced transmission power, wideband coverage, and support for jamming all modern GNSS satellite constellations (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou) across L1, L2, and L5 bands

Seamless pairing with DZYNE's industry-leading DTI (Detection, Tracking, and Identification) System

Eligibility and Trade-In Program

Owners of Dronebuster ® Block 3 systems qualify for the Power Up Program and are eligible for a 35% discount off MSRP when trading in Block 3 units before October 1, 2026. The Dronebuster Block 3 will have no further support after March 1, 2026.

Why It Matters

This is about keeping customers two steps ahead of the adversary. The Power Up Program brings Dronebuster ® systems in line with the latest counter-drone technologies – ensuring they are ready not just for today's drones, but for the next generation of aerial threats already emerging.

Get Powered Up

Customers can learn more about eligibility, trade-in support, and upgrade options by contacting DZYNE at [email protected]

