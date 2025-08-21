French Foreign Ministry: Russia's Strikes On Ukraine Show Lack Of Will For Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The French Foreign Ministry said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports, citing France24 .

"While Russia claims to be ready for talks, it continues its deadly attacks on Ukrainian territory, launching 574 drones and 40 missiles against residential areas," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that these attacks "once again highlight the need to stop the killings" and called for maintaining and increasing pressure on Russia.

France also reaffirmed its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Czechia should join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Pavel

On the night of August 20-21, Russian forces carried out a massive combined attack with drones and missiles, triggering air raid alerts across Ukraine.

Russian forces launched a missile strike on an enterprise in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, injuring 19 people.

In Lviv, as a result of Russia's overnight combined attack, 26 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and administrative buildings were damaged. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Photo: Judith Litvine