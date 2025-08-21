Evian®, Michelin-Starred Chef And Restaurateur Daniel Boulud, And Tennis Ambassador Frances Tiafoe Serve Up First-Ever Culinary Collaboration In Celebration Of New York's Largest Tennis Tournament

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The menu draws inspiration from Tiafoe's personal favorites from his Sierra Leone roots and family upbringing through the fine dining lens of the unparalleled Chef Daniel Boulud. Each dish is complemented by evian Still and Sparkling, with a uniquely balanced mineral composition that enhances delicate flavors without overpowering them.



At the heart of the menu is Poulet "à la Tiafoe," a reimagining of his beloved childhood peanut butter stew, featuring chicken and pepper stew, peanut, basmati rice, and greens.

For the final course, Chef Boulud created Cookies & Cream Cheesecake and Macarons, a sweet nod to Tiafoe's favorite dessert, artfully plated to capture the playful spirit and energy of tennis through its presentation. Complementing the menu is the Big Foe Fizz, a refreshing mocktail made with evian Sparkling and inspired by the zesty flavors of Tiafoe's favorite whiskey sour. It combines strong-brewed Assam black tea steeped with whole black peppercorns, vanilla, and fresh lemon juice, shaken over ice and topped with evian Sparkling, delivering an effervescence that enhances the drink's layered flavors and volleys a bright, crisp finish.

Rooted in evian's "Live Young" ethos, which celebrates a youthful body and mind through rejuvenation and refreshment, the limited-edition menu can be experienced by fans in New York City at Daniel Boulud's flagship Michelin-starred Restaurant DANIEL or enjoyed nationwide through an exclusive at-home Big Foe Treat Box by Chef Daniel that offers a taste of the collaboration, available on Goldbelly.

"Some of my best memories growing up are around the dinner table with my family, and now as an athlete and evian Global Brand Ambassador, I've come to value what it means to nourish my body with purpose," says Frances Tiafoe. "That's what makes this collaboration with evian and Chef Daniel so meaningful to me. We built a menu that reflects where I come from, my favorite foods I eat during my training, and how I stay hydrated to show up as my best self. I hope fans can feel that when they sit down to enjoy it."

"As a longtime tennis fan, proud Frenchman, and someone who has served evian in my restaurants for years, it was a natural fit to collaborate with them, alongside a talented athlete like Big Foe who brings his own passion for excellence and wellbeing," says Chef Daniel Boulud. "Leveraging the cool, crisp taste and uniquely balanced mineral composition of evian to enhance the menu, I thoughtfully crafted dishes that reflect Tiafoe's personal tastes and the way he eats and drinks to play at peak performance using his favorite ingredients. By pairing the menu with evian mountain-made hydration, we're offering a dining experience that is as refreshing as it is refined."

As live sports and entertainment experiences continue to surge in popularity 1, fans are seeking deeper ways to connect with each other, with their favorite athletes, and with the excitement of being part of something bigger. Few occasions match the energy of New York's largest tennis tournament and evian is meeting fans in that moment, not only by hydrating athletes on court, but also by creating experiences that extend into fans' homes and social lives. Whether in New York City for an upscale meal or viewing the matches at home with friends and family, here's how tennis fans and epicureans alike can experience the delectable limited-edition menu together:



Served up at Restaurant DANIEL : From September 3–7, during the Semifinals and Finals Weekend, guests can reserve a table for The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL to step into a stylish, courtside-inspired setting that brings to life the collaboration and playful menu, served along with passed canapés and tennis-themed desserts–while watching a match in one of the city's most iconic fine-dining settings. Reservations are limited and can be made at . Served on Goldbelly: Fans nationwide can bring a taste of the collaboration home with Chef Daniel's Big Foe Treat Box available for delivery starting August 21 through Goldbelly: . Designed for two, the kit includes co-branded macarons from the menu, evian signature pink tennis balls, and ingredients to make the Big Foe Fizz, Tiafoe's favorite mocktail made with evian Sparkling – perfect for at-home viewing parties during the tournament.

"As the official water of the US Open and The MICHELIN Guide U.S., evian is uniquely positioned to unite the worlds of elite sport and culinary excellence," says Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director, evian at Danone North America. "We've proudly supported the US Open for 39 years, and this collaboration is a fresh expression of that legacy, our ongoing partnership with Frances as our ambassador, and how evian natural spring water plays an essential role both on the court and as part of a meal. It isn't just on the table; it's part of the story."

