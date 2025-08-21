Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recently, there has been a significant growth in the inhaler corticosteroid device market. It is expected to increase from $15.75 billion in 2024 to $16.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include enhanced healthcare spending, a rising aging population, favorable government policies, ongoing research and development initiatives, and increased disposable income levels.

Anticipated robust growth in upcoming years is set to increase the market size of inhaler corticosteroid devices to $21.77 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The factors propelling this growth in the projected period include an increase in respiratory illnesses, heightened recognition of respiratory health matters, substantial funding in respiratory technologies, amplified emphasis on health consciousness, and a growing smoking addiction. Forecast period trends feature the incorporation of intelligent technologies, the inception of combination therapies, inhalers offering real-time data digitally, enhancements in inhaler technology, and implementation of data analytics in inhaler devices.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market?

The inhaler corticosteroid device market is anticipated to expand, given the accelerating instances of respiratory health issues. Respiratory illnesses, comprising various conditions affecting the lungs and breathing passages, increasingly interfere with proper and efficient breathing. Factors like escalating air pollution lead to the surge in such diseases as the harmful particles can injure lung tissues and cause persistent illnesses like bronchitis and asthma. Inhaler corticosteroid devices combat these diseases by providing anti-inflammatory medicine directly to the lungs, easing inflammation and enhancing breathing. For example, in June 2025, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental body in the UK, reported 854,922 emergency respiratory disease-related hospital admissions in England in the financial year ending 2024. The rate stood at 1,428 per 100,000 population, with a range of 1,424 to 1,432, reflecting a 7% uptick from the preceding year. Hence, the rise in respiratory illnesses is fuelling the inhaler corticosteroid device market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market?

Primary players within the inhaler corticosteroid device market are concentrating on launching innovative products, such as rescue inhalers that fuse albuterol and budesonide, to boost treatment efficacy and provide patients with a user-friendly, dual-action treatment in one device. An inhaler that pairs albuterol and budesonide is a bifunctional emergency inhaler that dispenses both a bronchodilator (albuterol), for immediate airway opening, and a corticosteroid (budesonide), for inflammation reduction, ensuring both swift relief from symptoms and enduring asthma management within a singular device. For example, AstraZeneca PLC, a pharmaceutical enterprise based in the UK, launched its product, AIRSUPRA, in January 2024. This was the first and only FDA-endorsed rescue inhaler that combines albuterol and budesonide specifically for adults suffering from asthma. The inhaler is intended for occasional use to alleviate acute bronchoconstriction symptoms and diminish inflammation in the airway, thus minimizing the possibility of severe asthma flare-ups. It signifies an innovative move by incorporating a short-acting beta2-agonist (albuterol) with an inhaled corticosteroid (budesonide) in one inhaler, approved following clinical trials that confirmed its superiority over just albuterol in avoiding asthma episodes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market Growth

The inhaler corticosteroid device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Metered-Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers

2) By Formulation Type: Fluticasone Propionate, Budesonide, Beclomethasone, Mometasone Furoate

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Sales, Hospital Pharmacies

4) By Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metered-Dose Inhalers: Conventional Metered-Dose Inhalers, Breath-Actuated Metered-Dose Inhalers, Spacer-Integrated Metered-Dose Inhalers

2) By Dry Powder Inhalers: Single-Dose Dry Powder Inhalers, Multi-Dose Dry Powder Inhalers, Reservoir Dry Powder Inhalers

3) By Soft Mist Inhalers: Manual Soft Mist Inhalers, Battery-Operated Soft Mist Inhalers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Inhaler Corticosteroid Device Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the dominating region in the global market for inhaler corticosteroid devices. Predictions indicate the fastest rate of growth may occur in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. Areas analyzed in the report for this particular market encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

