Pacific Empire Retains Omineca Drilling For September Diamond Drill Program At Trident Copper-Gold Property

Key Highlights

Omineca Drilling retained to complete a ~2,500-metre diamond drill program at Trident.

Omineca previously drilled the property in 2014, bringing valuable familiarity and efficiency to the upcoming program.

Road re-establishment underway with an excavator clearing and preparing access ahead of drilling.

Multi-Year Mines Act Permit secured, authorizing surface drilling from 20 permitted drill sites until September 2028.

In advance of drilling, Pacific Empire has mobilized an excavator to the Trident property to begin clearing and re-establishing existing roads in preparation for the 2025 exploration program. These activities will ensure efficient access to drill sites and support the safe and timely commencement of diamond drilling.

"We are excited to be working with Omineca Drilling once again at Trident," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "Omineca, which previously drilled the property in 2014, brings valuable familiarity and efficiency to the upcoming program. Combined with our recently granted multi-year exploration permit and improved access, we have an excellent foundation as we prepare to launch our diamond drill program at Trident this September."

The Trident property lies within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, immediately south of the Hogem Plutonic Suite contact with volcanic rocks of the Chuchi Lake Succession - a geologic setting known to host several producing and past-producing copper-gold porphyry deposits in British Columbia. Historical work on the property includes soil geochemistry, geophysics, and diamond drilling that confirmed widespread copper-gold mineralization but left the main target area untested due to historic access challenges.

Pacific Empire's 2025 program will be the first modern drill campaign to directly test this high-priority target, following recent re-assay results from historical drilling and the acquisition of new high-resolution LIDAR data that have refined drill collar placement.

Other Matters

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

Forward-Looking Statements

