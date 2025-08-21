Tajikistan, China Teaming Up To Boost Cooperation In IT And Digital Technologies
During the strategic alignment session, both parties articulated
their contentment with the deliverables of their collaborative
engagement and underscored the criticality of knowledge transfer in
the realm of information technology, alongside the imperative of
upskilling and reskilling human capital. They underscored the
imperative to enhance collaborative synergies within the digital
ecosystem.
Ambassador Guo Zhijun articulated China's strategic commitment to bolster synergistic engagement with the Tajik agency. The stakeholders reached a consensus to persist in the examination of the pertinent issues deliberated and to operationalize actionable strategies to enhance their collaborative efforts.
