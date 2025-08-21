Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan, China Teaming Up To Boost Cooperation In IT And Digital Technologies

Tajikistan, China Teaming Up To Boost Cooperation In IT And Digital Technologies


2025-08-21 07:18:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 21. Khurshed Mirzo, Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan, met with Guo Zhijun, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the agency.

During the strategic alignment session, both parties articulated their contentment with the deliverables of their collaborative engagement and underscored the criticality of knowledge transfer in the realm of information technology, alongside the imperative of upskilling and reskilling human capital. They underscored the imperative to enhance collaborative synergies within the digital ecosystem.

Ambassador Guo Zhijun articulated China's strategic commitment to bolster synergistic engagement with the Tajik agency. The stakeholders reached a consensus to persist in the examination of the pertinent issues deliberated and to operationalize actionable strategies to enhance their collaborative efforts.

MENAFN21082025000187011040ID1109958100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search