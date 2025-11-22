2Nd Test: Kuldeep Picks Three As Persistent India Keep South Africa To 247/6

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 22 (IANS) Kuldeep Yadav led the way with figures of 3-48 as a persistent India reduced South Africa to 247/6 in 81.5 overs before bad light brought an early end to Day One in the second and final Test of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

India struck late to dismiss Tony de Zorzi, which capped off a disciplined effort that ensured South Africa's batters, despite all getting starts, failed to convert any of them into a half‐century. Having won the toss on a good red soil batting pitch, South Africa were unable to fully capitalise on the opportunity, leaving India the happier side at stumps.

India were rewarded for their persistence after lunch as Ravindra Jadeja removed Temba Bavuma, who fell for 41 off 92 balls, attempting to loft over extra cover but instead chipping to mid‐off. Bavuma's dismissal ended his steady 84‐run stand with Tristan Stubbs.

The breakthrough could have come earlier when Bavuma chanced a risky single in the second over after the lunch interval. But substitute fielder Devdutt Padikkal failed to gather cleanly at square leg, allowing Stubbs to escape. After India continued to bowl probing lines on a surface offering little assistance, Kuldeep managed to dismiss Stubbs for 49 when the batter looked to defend, but the delivery bounced a fraction more and held its line, with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch at first slip.

South Africa's inexperience in Indian conditions was further exposed when Kuldeep lured Wiaan Mulder into playing a big shot on a generously tossed‐up delivery that dipped, and with not much elevation in the shot, it made for a straightforward catch to mid‐off. For a short while, India's disciplined bowling was quelled by de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy, hitting seven boundaries between them.

But Mohammed Siraj struck with the first ball of his spell with the second new ball to dismiss de Zorzi, thanks to a brilliant catch from captain Rishabh Pant diving to his left to complete a superb take with both hands in front of first slip. The dismissal provided India with a timely lift late to end day one on a high.

Brief scores:

South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3-48, Ravindra Jadeja 1-30) against India