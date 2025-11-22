SHOCKING! Accident On Wedding Day: Bride In ICU, Groom Makes Heart-Wrenching Decision

On her wedding day, teacher Avani was seriously injured in a car accident while returning after getting her makeup done. While hospitalized with a spinal injury, the groom, Sharon, came to the hospital and married her at the auspicious time.

Avani (25), a teacher from Alappuzha, was set to marry Sharon (32), a professor. Their wedding was planned for yesterday at a private hall in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Preparations were in full swing. Yesterday morning, Avani went to Kottayam by car with 3 of her friends for makeup. While returning, the car unexpectedly crashed into a tree.

All four, including Avani, were seriously injured. The bride, Avani, suffered leg and spinal injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for intensive care.

As the auspicious time neared, both families urged the groom to proceed. Doctors agreed, so Sharon married Avani in the hospital. Guests at the hall were still served a grand feast.