Delhi Police Foils Major Arms Smuggling Racket Via Pakistan Drones

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has foiled a major arms smuggling racket, arresting four suspects and recovering eight weapons, including Turkish and Chinese-made guns.

Four Arrested, Foreign-Made Weapons Seized

The operation, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav, uncovered a sophisticated network supplying arms to North Indian gangsters via drones from Pakistan. The seized weapons included three Turkish-made and five Chinese-made guns.

The arms were smuggled from Pakistan via drones. Two suspects, Manmeet and Dalvinder, were caught with eight weapons, while two recipients of the smuggled arms were arrested in Baghpat.

Swift Action Based on Tip-Off

DCP Crime Sanjeev Yadav said the Crime Branch acted swiftly on the tip-off. "The Crime Branch team received information that some weapons coming from Pakistan and dropped via drones are being supplied to big gangsters in North India. Working on this, the police apprehended two suspects, namely Manmeet and Dalvinder, and recovered eight weapons, including three weapons made in Turkey and five China-based ones," he said to ANI.

The two alleged receivers of the weapons were arrested in Baghpat. "The two suspects they were supplying to were also arrested from Baghpat," he said.

Secretive Network with Foreign Handlers

According to Yadav, the police investigation revealed a complex web of arms trafficking, exploiting drone technology to evade detection. The suspects reportedly had no direct contact, ensuring a secure, secretive operation. "Three operators were liaising with them from abroad. None of them were in touch; it was just location-based delivery, and none of them were in contact," he added.

The Delhi Police's swift action has disrupted a significant arms smuggling network, potentially preventing violent crimes and gang wars. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)