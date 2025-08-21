New York City Plumbers Offer Tips To Save Water And Cut Utility Costs
Petri said that green plumbing:
-
Enhances water quality: By using filtration systems and sustainable materials like PEX piping and reducing the use of chemical drain cleaners, homeowners can remove contaminants, prevent corroded pipes and refrain from contaminating other water sources. This results in cleaner and healthier water.
Improves water efficiency: Switching to low-flow faucets and toilets, installing tankless or solar water heating systems, and implementing systems like rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling for non-potable purposes can save homeowners money. Low-flow toilets can save the average homeowner 13,000 gallons of water per year , resulting in an annual savings of about $170, while installing a single, 55-gallon rain barrel can save up to 1,300 gallons of water each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Prevents leaks and reduces heat loss: Smart plumbing solutions, such as installing water leak detectors and properly insulating hot water pipes, can not only save money on utility costs but also protect homes from water damage and heat loss.
"Try to imagine life without easy access to clean water," Petri said. "Our lives would be totally different, and not for the better. It's up to us to do our part to reduce the amount of pollutants that get into our drinking water and consider the small things we do that negatively affect water quality. Don't just fix your leaks, fix your water quality and your water bill."
About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning
Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906
