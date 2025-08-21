403
Media reports India consenting USD7.6 billion fighter jet purchase
(MENAFN) The Indian government has approved a $7.6 billion contract for domestically manufactured fighter aircraft, ANI News reported, citing defense sources.
The deal covers 97 Tejas Mark 1A light combat jets, produced by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which specializes in fighter jets, helicopters, avionics, and jet engines. The acquisition is aimed at replacing India’s aging fleet of MiG-21s, which are set for phased retirement in the coming weeks.
Over 65% of the components for the new jets will be made in India, supporting the government’s “Make in India” initiative and providing business opportunities for small and medium enterprises in the defense sector.
This purchase follows broader efforts to modernize India’s military. In May, the government approved $175 million for the development of the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), a multi-role stealth jet intended for both the air force and navy.
