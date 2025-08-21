Chalmers Wins Tail Wind On Tax Reform From Roundtable
Treasurer Jim Chalmers told a news conference after the three-day meeting there had been several hours of debate about the future of Australia's tax system.
“Where we landed was that there was a lot of support for trying to put a structure around the work that we will now do as a government in a consultative way, collaborative way to really try and address three objectives in the tax system.”
The three priority areas are:
-
achieving“a fair go for working people” including in terms of intergenerational inequity
finding“an affordable, responsible way” to encourage business investment and making the tax system“simpler, more sustainable” to fund services, particularly with an ageing population.
But Chalmers ruled out a comprehensive, independent tax inquiry.“Instead, the government will develop its own options and consult with the group going forward on any changes”, he said.
“We undertook to them that we would consider tax reforms in those three areas.”
Chalmers, who is anxious to push reform as far as possible, said the tax system was“imperfect”.
“One of the most troubling imperfections is best seen through an intergenerational lens.
"Almost everybody around the table had a similar view, which is, we take our responsibilities to the coming generations seriously.”
He said this had implications for the tax system“and if there was one kind of defining element of the contributions that people made around the table, it was intergenerational”.
Those stressing these issues included former Treasury secretary Ken Henry, ACTU secretary Sally McManus, Professor Bob Breunig, a tax expert from the ANU and crossbencher Allegra Spender, among many others.
“We recognise that we as people of influence with this opportunity have responsibilities in lots of ways, but especially intergenerational responsibilities and we take them very seriously.”
The meeting gave strong support to a road user charge scheme and to removing, streaming or accelerating a host of regulations and approvals, especially in the areas of housing and environmental approvals.
The treasurer sorted these into different categories, including“reform directions” for the government moving forward and“quick wins” for cabinet ministers to take on“with some urgency”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment